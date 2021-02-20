Brokerages Anticipate Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $274.07 Million

Brokerages forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will report sales of $274.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $266.30 million and the highest is $279.40 million. Duluth posted sales of $259.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year sales of $656.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $649.10 million to $662.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $701.03 million, with estimates ranging from $672.20 million to $729.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $135.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.10 million.

DLTH has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of DLTH opened at $13.84 on Friday. Duluth has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 343.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

