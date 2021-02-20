Brokerages Anticipate Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) will report $2.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.81 billion. Pinduoduo reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full-year sales of $7.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.15 billion to $12.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pinduoduo.

PDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nomura raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.84.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $195.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.36 and a beta of 1.60. Pinduoduo has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 123,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after acquiring an additional 48,871 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 659,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,904,000 after buying an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,031,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at about $713,000.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

