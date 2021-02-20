Brokerages Expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Will Post Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.97. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

AJG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.80.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.18. 882,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,577. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $129.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $1,502,298.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,213.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $805,248.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,042.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,434 shares of company stock valued at $5,949,213. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.