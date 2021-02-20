Brokerages Expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Analysts expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to report $2.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.90 billion. CSX also posted sales of $2.86 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year sales of $11.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $11.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $12.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $593,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,879,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,839,000 after acquiring an additional 250,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CSX by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,547 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,568,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,814,000 after acquiring an additional 578,571 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,351,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,152,000 after acquiring an additional 25,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $92.09 on Friday. CSX has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $97.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.40 and a 200-day moving average of $84.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

