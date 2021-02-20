Brokerages Expect Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $92.09 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) will post sales of $92.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.00 million. Diamond S Shipping posted sales of $186.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full-year sales of $597.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $584.03 million to $609.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $516.39 million, with estimates ranging from $457.04 million to $590.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Diamond S Shipping.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DSSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 42.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 75,170 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 7.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 22.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 422,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the third quarter valued at about $5,331,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DSSI opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.69. Diamond S Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

