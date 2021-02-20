Brokerages Expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Brokerages predict that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will post $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings. FMC posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year sales of $4.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FMC.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Rowe upped their target price on FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.19.

In related news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,621,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,105,827,000 after acquiring an additional 214,187 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in FMC by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,978,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,184,000 after acquiring an additional 225,723 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in FMC by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,693,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,459 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in FMC by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 1,211,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,355,000 after purchasing an additional 260,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,097,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,279,000 after purchasing an additional 101,998 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC stock opened at $105.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FMC (FMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.