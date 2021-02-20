Brokerages Expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $156.70 Million

Analysts expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to announce $156.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $156.00 million and the highest is $157.84 million. MongoDB reported sales of $123.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year sales of $576.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $575.40 million to $577.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $732.87 million, with estimates ranging from $703.00 million to $764.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MongoDB from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $295.00 to $439.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.50.

MDB stock opened at $418.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $93.81 and a 52-week high of $428.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $380.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.52. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of -95.94 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $149,764.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total value of $13,977,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,540,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,995 shares of company stock valued at $58,247,246 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in MongoDB by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $492,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

