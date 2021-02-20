Brokerages Expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.16. NextGen Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.69, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.28.

In related news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $496,080.00. Also, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $84,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,908.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,246 shares of company stock worth $1,280,272. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 19.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

