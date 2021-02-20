Brokerages Expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $447.98 Million

Brokerages expect that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will report sales of $447.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $470.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $425.60 million. Roku reported sales of $320.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full year sales of $2.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%.

ROKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roku from $275.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on Roku from $220.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.74.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $467.31 on Friday. Roku has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $486.72. The stock has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -556.32 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $414.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total value of $131,803.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,803.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 838,954 shares of company stock worth $299,644,280. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Roku by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,828,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 441.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Roku by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

