BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $117.90

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.90 ($1.54) and traded as high as GBX 131.95 ($1.72). BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at GBX 131.40 ($1.72), with a volume of 25,463,755 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 148.11 ($1.94).

The stock has a market capitalization of £13.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 132.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 117.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.14.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

