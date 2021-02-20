BTC Lite Hits Market Cap of $117,398.66 (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 20th. BTC Lite has a market cap of $117,398.66 and approximately $33.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTC Lite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded up 48.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00062927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.67 or 0.00840595 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00039147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00057224 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00043075 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00018382 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,749.94 or 0.04819114 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTC Lite (BTCL) is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

BTC Lite Coin Trading

BTC Lite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

