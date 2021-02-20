Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,618.60

Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,618.60 ($21.15) and traded as high as GBX 1,841.50 ($24.06). Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,839.50 ($24.03), with a volume of 937,676 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRBY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,637.31 ($21.39).

Get Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £7.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,769.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,618.60.

In related news, insider Julie Brown sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,728 ($22.58), for a total value of £32,572.80 ($42,556.57). Also, insider Debra L. Lee bought 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,725 ($22.54) per share, with a total value of £8,970 ($11,719.36).

About Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.