Burger Swap Achieves Market Cap of $90.47 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 48% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded up 100.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Burger Swap token can now be purchased for about $7.62 or 0.00013559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Burger Swap has a market cap of $90.47 million and $348.18 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.73 or 0.00485151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00068053 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00082922 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00069698 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00077218 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $226.33 or 0.00402622 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00025256 BTC.

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,243,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,868,340 tokens. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

Burger Swap Token Trading

Burger Swap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

