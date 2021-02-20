Burger Swap (BURGER) Market Cap Tops $100.38 Million

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $100.38 million and $420.30 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Burger Swap has traded up 153.9% against the US dollar. One Burger Swap token can now be bought for about $8.46 or 0.00014871 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Burger Swap alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.78 or 0.00462076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00068828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00091152 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00064691 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00077676 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.20 or 0.00397748 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00026643 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,244,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,869,682 tokens. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

Burger Swap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burger Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burger Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.