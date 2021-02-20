Burst (BURST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $70,335.00

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Burst coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Burst has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Burst has a market cap of $9.57 million and approximately $70,335.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,115,661,540 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

