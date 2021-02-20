Bytom (BTM) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last week, Bytom has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. Bytom has a market cap of $155.01 million and $59.50 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.32 or 0.00402916 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,657,542,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,410,257,669 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.