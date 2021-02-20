C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.07

C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.07 ($0.45) and traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.46). C4X Discovery shares last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.45), with a volume of 56,614 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 34.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 23.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £78.09 million and a PE ratio of -4.26.

C4X Discovery Company Profile (LON:C4XD)

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as a drug discovery and development company in the United Kingdom. It has a suite of proprietary technologies across the drug discovery process, including Taxonomy3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behavior and physical properties of drug molecules; and 4Sight for visualizing and designing 4D molecules in virtual reality.

