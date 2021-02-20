Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Holdings Lowered by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,138 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $139.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.08. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $149.08.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $2,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,165,206.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $641,295.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,858. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.92.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

