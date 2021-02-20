CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, February 15th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25.

Get CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) alerts:

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$840.50 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.00.

Shares of TSE:CAE opened at C$32.45 on Thursday. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 832.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About CAE Inc. (CAE.TO)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.