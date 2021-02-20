CaixaPay (CXP) Reaches Market Cap of $7.89 Million

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 20th. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the dollar. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $296.39 or 0.00519325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00070282 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00085205 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00072681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00079251 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.14 or 0.00413747 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00027634 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

CaixaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

