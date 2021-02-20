CaixaPay (CXP) Trading Up 3,826.1% This Week

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.54 or 0.00493438 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00069745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00088164 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00065813 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00077290 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00028390 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.84 or 0.00402169 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

