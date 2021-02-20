Caldas Gold Co. (CGC.V) (CVE:CGC) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of Caldas Gold Co. (CGC.V) (CVE:CGC) rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.82 and last traded at C$2.65. Approximately 199,859 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 385% from the average daily volume of 41,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.56.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Caldas Gold Co. (CGC.V) from C$3.76 to C$3.74 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Caldas Gold Co. (CGC.V) alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of C$264.47 million and a P/E ratio of -2.69.

Caldas Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Colombia and Canada. It also explores for silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Marmato project located in the Department of Caldas, Colombia; and the Juby Project located in Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Caldas Gold Co. (CGC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldas Gold Co. (CGC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.