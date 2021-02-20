California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,703 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $9,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 809,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 187.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 62,580 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 167.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 387,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 242,493 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth about $46,381,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 200.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,245,000 after acquiring an additional 729,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.67. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 166.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

