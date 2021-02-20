Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Trading Down 13.3%

Shares of Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) dropped 13.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 1,010 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

The company has a market cap of $95.50 million, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Calloway’s Nursery Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLWY)

Calloway's Nursery, Inc operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers rain bird drip irrigation, viz glass, birding, pottery, and weed control products, as well as chimeneas, fertilizers, and soils and mulches to gardeners. It operates 19 stores under the Calloway's Nursery name in Dallas and Fort Worth; and one store under the Cornelius Nursery name in Houston.

