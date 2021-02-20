Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 439 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Spotify Technology by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Spotify Technology by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 312,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,318,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,492,000. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SPOT. Loop Capital increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.15.

SPOT stock opened at $364.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $331.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.97. The stock has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of -85.58 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $109.18 and a 1 year high of $370.95.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.