Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,443 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BME opened at $47.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.40. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

