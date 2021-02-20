Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 421,557 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.52% of Camden Property Trust worth $50,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPT. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.93.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,041.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPT stock opened at $105.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

