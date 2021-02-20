Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.69

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.69 and traded as high as $28.98. Capital Senior Living shares last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 29,122 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $60.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Capital Senior Living stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

