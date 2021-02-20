Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSWC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

CSWC stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $428.35 million, a P/E ratio of -53.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.18. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 104.46%.

In related news, Director David R. Brooks acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $617,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 257,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

