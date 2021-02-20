Cappasity (CAPP) Market Cap Reaches $1.40 Million

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 31.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last week, Cappasity has traded up 93.1% against the dollar. One Cappasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $235,788.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00061008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.99 or 0.00793325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00038592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006652 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00056788 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00018102 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00041262 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.46 or 0.04703743 BTC.

About Cappasity

Cappasity is a token. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

