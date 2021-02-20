Carbon (CRBN) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Carbon has a total market cap of $2.24 million and $357,990.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.41 or 0.00462826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00069043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00090714 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00065099 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00077996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.16 or 0.00400662 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00026613 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 41,194,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,874,711 tokens. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

Carbon Token Trading

Carbon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

