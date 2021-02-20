Carbon Hits Market Capitalization of $2.31 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and $687,496.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $278.79 or 0.00494908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00069187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00083268 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00070408 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00078677 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $225.86 or 0.00400944 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00025975 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 41,194,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,874,711 tokens. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

Carbon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

