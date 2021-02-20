Cardano 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.08 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00002016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion and $10.08 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00053096 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.01 or 0.00252527 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00011615 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012289 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000158 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

