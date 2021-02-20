Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.07% of Cardlytics worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cardlytics by 241.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cardlytics by 477.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 21,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total transaction of $2,841,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $104,668.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,796.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,073 shares of company stock valued at $11,685,596 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair cut shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $152.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $161.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.51 and a beta of 2.63.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.