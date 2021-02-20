CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,670 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in CarMax were worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,601,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,369,000 after acquiring an additional 138,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 29.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,470,000 after buying an additional 711,207 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,080,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,324,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,033,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,618,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 808,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,369,000 after buying an additional 26,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $121.32 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $128.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.88.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,567,252.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 17,861 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $1,898,981.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,711.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566 over the last quarter. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

