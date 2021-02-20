Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 2,213 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 80.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $623,675,000 after acquiring an additional 457,885 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $424,995,000 after acquiring an additional 294,310 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 278,003 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,391,253,000 after buying an additional 244,861 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Broadcom by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,105,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $402,664,000 after buying an additional 243,783 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

AVGO stock opened at $489.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $458.66 and a 200-day moving average of $394.56. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $220,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,393 shares of company stock valued at $106,582,391 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.