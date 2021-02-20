Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 359.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $164.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $166.85. The stock has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $2,640,586.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,274,139.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,603 shares of company stock worth $8,151,275. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

