Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,662,000 after acquiring an additional 669,303 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,810,000 after acquiring an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,368,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,203,000 after acquiring an additional 82,351 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,126,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,682,000 after purchasing an additional 56,809 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $88.92 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

