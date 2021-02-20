Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $33.93 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,088.81 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,893.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1,691.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.