Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,537,000 after purchasing an additional 318,435 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 149,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 54,330 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI stock opened at $100.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.63.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.93.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

