Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,375 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $100,851.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.94. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

