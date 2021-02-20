Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,341,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,244 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,761,000. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $781.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $749.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,568.88, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $822.87 and its 200 day moving average is $554.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total transaction of $7,412,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,479,757. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.55, for a total transaction of $26,582,475.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at $29,630,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,323 shares of company stock worth $93,966,505 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.