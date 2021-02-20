Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $88.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.09. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.