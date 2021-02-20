Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,180 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMX. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in CarMax by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 9.8% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 73.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $6,232,939.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,661,849.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMX opened at $121.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.75. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $128.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.88.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

