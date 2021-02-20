Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,874 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 459.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 87,411 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 70,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

NYSE HII opened at $182.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $239.52.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.08.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.