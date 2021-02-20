Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 421 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.86.

In related news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $966,312.96. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH stock opened at $279.73 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $293.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

