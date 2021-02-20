Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 6,263 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,263 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Boston Partners raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 777.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,944 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,113,000 after acquiring an additional 966,598 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $983,763,000 after acquiring an additional 717,910 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1,007.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,852,000 after purchasing an additional 623,340 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,211,000 after buying an additional 247,112 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GD opened at $164.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.30 and a 200 day moving average of $148.84. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $187.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

