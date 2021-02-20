Carry Trading 39.6% Higher Over Last Week (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Carry coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Carry has traded 39.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Carry has a total market capitalization of $53.09 million and approximately $441,877.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Carry alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.27 or 0.00188049 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,621,122,373 coins and its circulating supply is 7,205,196,340 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

Carry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.