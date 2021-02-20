carVertical (CV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $277,733.00

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. carVertical has a market cap of $7.33 million and approximately $277,733.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, carVertical has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00063484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.27 or 0.00825034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00039268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00057571 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00044273 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,810.17 or 0.04909250 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00018375 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

