Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.06

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.06 and traded as high as C$16.35. Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) shares last traded at C$16.24, with a volume of 210,867 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAS shares. CIBC dropped their target price on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.83.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.93. The stock has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

